Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 64,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -1.30.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.