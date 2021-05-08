Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.67.

NYSE MMC opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $138.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

