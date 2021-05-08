Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading Up 1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 1,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.