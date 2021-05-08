Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Glatfelter has increased its dividend payment by 70.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. Glatfelter has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

