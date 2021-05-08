GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $619.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $58,464.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,358 shares of company stock worth $291,063. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

