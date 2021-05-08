Diverse Income Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:DIVI)

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DIVI opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.66. Diverse Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In related news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 14,423 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,144.15 ($19,785.93).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

