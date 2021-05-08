DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.75

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 35832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSDVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

