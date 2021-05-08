Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 73047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

