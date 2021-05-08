Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $273.00 at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

NYSE MOH opened at $267.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.75. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $268.99. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

