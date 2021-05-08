RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $208.11

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.11 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 47305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.71.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,124 shares of company stock worth $12,167,977 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

