Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $997.44 million and approximately $559.15 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

