Binance USD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and $8.01 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00081680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00103078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.06 or 0.00773314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.43 or 0.09058595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

