Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.