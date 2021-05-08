Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

