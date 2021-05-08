Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $301,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $199.19. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

