Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

