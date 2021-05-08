Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $488.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

