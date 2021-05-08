Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $227.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

