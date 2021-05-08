Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

