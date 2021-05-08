Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,183. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

