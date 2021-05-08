Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

