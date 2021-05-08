Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5,216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

