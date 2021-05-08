Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,259,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,264,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.97 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

