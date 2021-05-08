We Are One Seven LLC Buys 305 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NBIX opened at $91.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.