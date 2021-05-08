Credit Suisse Group Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $148.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.29.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.