4,646 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

