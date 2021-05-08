Day & Ennis LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

