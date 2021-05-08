International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.