US Bancorp DE Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $333.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $334.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

