ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

