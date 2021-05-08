DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.55.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.