DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $141.86 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.