DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

