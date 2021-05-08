Cindicator Price Hits $0.0341 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $68.11 million and approximately $671,115.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00081858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.98 or 0.00769040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.70 or 0.08993564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

