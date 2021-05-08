Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last Week

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $9,544.26 and $2.14 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00256576 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 76,389.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.48 or 0.01122090 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00778279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,616.37 or 0.99735103 BTC.

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

