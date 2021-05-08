Mizuho Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $23.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information security company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FEYE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in FireEye by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

