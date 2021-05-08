Fabian Gomez Sells 800 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,126.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fabian Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $24,371.12.

Shares of WHG opened at $19.81 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

