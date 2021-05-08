Morgan Stanley Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 139,688.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 307,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 307,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

