Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Acquires 5,000 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,406.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Laidlaw cut their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 128,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 893.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.