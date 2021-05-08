The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $287.23 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $176.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

