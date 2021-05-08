UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Buys $23,297.82 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg M. Graves bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.89 per share, for a total transaction of $23,297.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,728.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.18 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

