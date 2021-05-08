DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.63 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

