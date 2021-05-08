Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.