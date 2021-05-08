State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

