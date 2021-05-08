At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $36.43. At Home Group shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 257,904 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.