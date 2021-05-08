Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

