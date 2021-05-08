Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE:XYL opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

