Raymond James Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $68.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

ONEW stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,741 shares of company stock worth $9,768,393 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

