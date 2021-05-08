Raymond James Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $68.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.
ONEW stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,741 shares of company stock worth $9,768,393 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.