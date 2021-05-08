Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

CAH stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

