Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $286,694,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

