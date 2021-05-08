Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

